Gujarat: IFFCO setting up plant to provide free oxygen to hospitals facing shortage

The plant is likely to be operational from May 15. (Representational Photo)

The Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) is working on war footing to make an under-construction oxygen plant at their Kalol unit in Gujarat operational by May 15 to provide free oxygen to hospitals facing a shortage.

“The oxygen plant has been under construction since the last couple of months at Kalol. It was being set up for captive usage of oxygen in our daily processes. It will take another month for to be ready,” an IFFCO official said.

The IFFCO plant that produces urea and ammonia at Kalol is currently sourcing oxygen from suppliers in Vadodara, the official told The Indian Express.

On Sunday, Dr US Awasthi, Managing Director and CEO of IFFCO, had tweeted, “I humbly share that in nation’s service, IFFCO is putting up an oxygen plant with capacity of 200 cubic meter per hour in its Kalol unit in Gujarat. IFFCO will give free oxygen to hospitals. Each cylinder of 46.7 litre.”

Dr Awasti added that the plant will generate medical-grade oxygen and will have the capability to fill 700 big D type cylinders daily and 300 medium B-type cylinders on demand.

Giving out more details, the official informed that hospitals will have to bring their own cylinders to get the oxygen and a security deposit will be charged if cylinders are taken from IFFCO to avoid hoarding.