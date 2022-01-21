Gujarat: Idar MLA appointed BJP state unit co-spokesperson

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Thursday appointed party MLA from Idar constituency Hitu Kanodiya as co-spokesperson of state unit.

At the same time, Paatil also appointed members of two committees of the state unit: discipline committee and economic management committee.

Kanodiya will be the fifth co-spokesperson of the party’s state unit apart from Rutvij Patel, Hitendra Patel, Kishor Makwana and Bharat Dangar.

The economic management committee will be headed by Paatil himself with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel as one of the four other members. The four include state treasurer Surendra Patel, organising secretary Ratnakar, and state co-treasurer Dharmendra Shah.

The discipline committee will be headed by party MP from Rajkot Mohan Kundariya with four other members; Pushpdan Gadhvi, Kanu Mavani, Bharat Barot and Jayaben Thakkar.