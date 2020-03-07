Gujarat IB issues alert over threat letter

A senior official of the State IB confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter as per police protocol was sent on Thursday. (File) A senior official of the State IB confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter as per police protocol was sent on Thursday. (File)

The Gujarat Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued an alert over an alleged letter received by them where an unknown person threatened riots in the state and attacks on at least 13 eminent personalities, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The Bureau has already alerted the police commissioners of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot on Thursday.

As per police, the anonymous letter mentions Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani, Director General of Police Shivanand Jha, Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, priest of Jagannath Temple Dilipdas Maharaj, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Aashish Bhatia, senior leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Pravin Togadia, Congress MLA from Danilimda Shailesh Parmar, BJP MLA from Dariyapur Bharat Barot, former BJP MLA from Khadia Bhushan Bhatt, and Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

A senior official of the State IB confirmed to The Indian Express that the letter as per police protocol was sent on Thursday.

Anupam Singh Gahlaut, Police Commissioner of Vadodara, said, “I cannot comment on the specific inputs from IB as it is confidential. Security is already in place.”

