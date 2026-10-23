In major rejig, Gujarat transfers 17 IAS officers across departments

Praveen Chaudhary, a 2014 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Special Project- Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region) and Mandal Becharaji SIR (MBSIR).
Chaudhary’s appointment comes as part of transfer orders issued to 17 IAS officers by the Gujarat government on Friday across the district administration, industries, information, rural development and sports departments.
The 2018 batch IAS officer Utsav Gautam, District Development Officer Kutch-Bhuj, has been transferred as Collector, Anand, the post held by Praveen Chaudhary.
Atirag Chaplot District Development Officer, Valsad, has been transferred as District Development Officer Kutch-Bhuj. Vandana Meena, Project Administrator, Tribal Area Sub Plan, Mahisagar is transferred and appointed as District Development Officer, Valsad.
Dr Harshit Pruthwiraj Gosavi, a 2013 batch IAS officer, Additional Secretary to Government (Law and Order), Home Department has been transferred and appointed as Collector, Mehsana, and S K Prajapati, Collector, Mehsana is now appointed as Additional Rural Development Commissioner, Commissionerate of Rural Development, Gandhinagar.
Alok Kumar Pandey, IAS (RR:GJ:2006), Secretary, Tribal Development Department, Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar will hold additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Relief and Ex-officio Secretary to Government, Revenue Department until further orders relieving Gaurangbhai H Makwana of additional charge.
The 2012 batch IAS Officer Gaurang H Makwana, Managing Director, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), Mehsana has been given additional charge of the post of Managing Director, iNDEXT-B, Gandhinagar until further orders.
G T Pandya, Additional Secretary, Education Department, has been transferred and appointed as Director of Information.
Other transfers include District Development Officer, Banaskantha – Palanpur M J Dave is transferred and appointed as Collector Vav-Tharad relieving Kalpesh Kumar Sharma of the additional charge.
B N Patel, Executive Director, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Gandhinagar has been transferred as Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gandhinagar.