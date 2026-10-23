In major rejig, Gujarat transfers 17 IAS officers across departments

Gujarat IAS transfers have moved 17 officers across key departments.

By: Express News Service
2 min readAhmedabadOct 23, 2026 08:49 PM IST
B N Patel, Executive Director, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Gandhinagar has been transferred as Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gandhinagar. (File Photo)B N Patel, Executive Director, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Gandhinagar has been transferred as Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gandhinagar. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Praveen Chaudhary, a 2014 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Special Project- Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region) and Mandal Becharaji SIR (MBSIR).

Chaudhary’s appointment comes as part of transfer orders issued to 17 IAS officers by the Gujarat government on Friday across the district administration, industries, information, rural development and sports departments.
The 2018 batch IAS officer Utsav Gautam, District Development Officer Kutch-Bhuj, has been transferred as Collector, Anand, the post held by Praveen Chaudhary.

Atirag Chaplot District Development Officer, Valsad, has been transferred as District Development Officer Kutch-Bhuj. Vandana Meena, Project Administrator, Tribal Area Sub Plan, Mahisagar is transferred and appointed as District Development Officer, Valsad.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Dr Harshit Pruthwiraj Gosavi, a 2013 batch IAS officer, Additional Secretary to Government (Law and Order), Home Department has been transferred and appointed as Collector, Mehsana, and S K Prajapati, Collector, Mehsana is now appointed as Additional Rural Development Commissioner, Commissionerate of Rural Development, Gandhinagar.

Alok Kumar Pandey, IAS (RR:GJ:2006), Secretary, Tribal Development Department, Sachivalaya, Gandhinagar will hold additional charge of the post of Commissioner of Relief and Ex-officio Secretary to Government, Revenue Department until further orders relieving Gaurangbhai H Makwana of additional charge.

The 2012 batch IAS Officer Gaurang H Makwana, Managing Director, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL), Mehsana has been given additional charge of the post of Managing Director, iNDEXT-B, Gandhinagar until further orders.

G T Pandya, Additional Secretary, Education Department, has been transferred and appointed as Director of Information.

Story continues below this ad

Other transfers include District Development Officer, Banaskantha – Palanpur M J Dave is transferred and appointed as Collector Vav-Tharad relieving Kalpesh Kumar Sharma of the additional charge.

B N Patel, Executive Director, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Gandhinagar has been transferred as Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Gandhinagar.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 23: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments