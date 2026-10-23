In major rejig, Gujarat transfers 17 IAS officers across departments

Praveen Chaudhary, a 2014 batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Special Project- Dholera SIR (Special Investment Region) and Mandal Becharaji SIR (MBSIR).

Chaudhary’s appointment comes as part of transfer orders issued to 17 IAS officers by the Gujarat government on Friday across the district administration, industries, information, rural development and sports departments.

The 2018 batch IAS officer Utsav Gautam, District Development Officer Kutch-Bhuj, has been transferred as Collector, Anand, the post held by Praveen Chaudhary.

Atirag Chaplot District Development Officer, Valsad, has been transferred as District Development Officer Kutch-Bhuj. Vandana Meena, Project Administrator, Tribal Area Sub Plan, Mahisagar is transferred and appointed as District Development Officer, Valsad.