After controversial demolitions, Surat gets new municipal commissioner; Who is Rajkumar Beniwal?

The state government on Saturday appointed IAS officer Rajkumar Beniwal to the post of Surat Municipal Commissioner, a post that had been lying vacant since August 11 after the transfer of M Nagarajan.

Beniwal, who is from the 2004 IAS batch, was transferred from Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd in Bharuch, where he was the Managing Director, along with six other officers on Saturday. He is also the nodal officer for development projects in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hometown of Vadnagar

The former Surat Municipal Commissioner Nagarajan was surrounded by controversy after the demolitions in the city’s Nasir Nagar on May 30.