In first reshuffle after local body polls, Gujarat government transfers 72 IAS officers

Surat District Collector has been transferred and posted as Director, Civil Supplies and ex-officio additional secretary of food and civil supplies and consumers affairs department. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

In the first major reshuffle after the recent local body elections, the Gujarat government on Wednesday transferred 72 IAS officers including more than half of the state’s district collectors and municipal commissioners.

The move comes ahead of the naming of mayors and other important executive posts for the newly elected bodies by political parties. The BJP swept the local body elections by winning all 15 municipal corporations besides 33 out of 34 district panchayats in the state.

Ahmedabad District Collector Sujeet Kumar, a 2010 batch officer, has been transferred and appointed as special commissioner of state tax, a post held additionally by P Bharathi.

The transfer list includes officers from batches 2007-2022 with several holding additional charges, two among them holding charge of three departments each.