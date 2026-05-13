In first reshuffle after local body polls, Gujarat government transfers 72 IAS officers

18 collectors, 9 municipal commissioners among transferred officers.

Written by: Ritu Sharma
3 min readAhmedabadMay 13, 2026 09:18 PM IST
In first reshuffle after local body polls, Gujarat government transfers 72 IAS officersSurat District Collector has been transferred and posted as Director, Civil Supplies and ex-officio additional secretary of food and civil supplies and consumers affairs department. (Image generated using Google Gemini)
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In the first major reshuffle after the recent local body elections, the Gujarat government on Wednesday transferred 72 IAS officers including more than half of the state’s district collectors and municipal commissioners.

The move comes ahead of the naming of mayors and other important executive posts for the newly elected bodies by political parties. The BJP swept the local body elections by winning all 15 municipal corporations besides 33 out of 34 district panchayats in the state.

Ahmedabad District Collector Sujeet Kumar, a 2010 batch officer, has been transferred and appointed as special commissioner of state tax, a post held additionally by P Bharathi.

The transfer list includes officers from batches 2007-2022 with several holding additional charges, two among them holding charge of three departments each.

Apart from Ahmedabad, the list of 18 collectors transferred include those of Surat, Kutch, Bharuch, Narmada-Rajpipla, Morbi, Navsari, Dahod, Kheda-Nadiad, Gir Somnath, Aravalli, Modasa, Botad, Junagadh, Vav-Tharad, Tapi-Vyara, Dang and Valsad.

Surat District Collector has been transferred and posted as Director, Civil Supplies and ex-officio additional secretary of food and civil supplies and consumers affairs department.

Surat Deputy Municipal Commissioner Gurav Ramesh has been transferred and appointed as Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (SMC).

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Kutch Collector Anand Patel has been appointed as Commissioner, Schools, with two additional charges – Commissioner PM-POSHAN Yojana (Mid day meal) and director Gujarat Council of Education Research and Training (GCERT), Gandhinagar.

Mirant Parikh, who was Deputy MC at the AMC, is now Chief Executive Officer Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) while District Development officer Mehsana Jasmine Hasrat is now the CEO of the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA). Till April 30, both these positions were held by the 2008 Gujarat cadre IAS officer Devang P Desai. On April 30, the state government had accepted the voluntary retirement request of Desai, seven months before his superannuation.

Among the municipal commissioners transferred on Wednesday include those of Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Vapi, Navsari, Surendranagar, Gandhidham, Morbi and Anand.

Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Jitendra N Vaghela has been appointed as Gir Somnath Collector and Vav-Tharad Collector J S Prajapati has succeeded Vaghela.

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Additional charges

While Anand Patel has been given two additional charges, Navsari Collector Kshipra Agre has been appointed Commissioner, Micro Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME), Gandhinagar, with the additional charge of Commissioner of Services, Gandhinagar.

Similarly, Kheda-Nadiad Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of Industries, Gandhinagar, with additional charge of Joint Managing Director, iNDEXTb, Gandhinagar.

Bharuch Collector Gaurangbhai Makwana has been appointed as the director, Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), Gandhinagar, with additional charge of Managing Director Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) and Managing Director Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL).

Navsari District Development Officer (DDO) Pushp Lata has been appointed as Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, Ahmedabad, and given additional charge of Mission Director Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Gandhinagar.

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Botad DDO Akshaya Budania has been appointed as Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vadodara Municipal Corporation and given an additional charge of Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, Vadodara.

Ritu Sharma
Ritu Sharma

Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh. Expertise Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes: Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City. Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP. Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More

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