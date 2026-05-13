In first reshuffle after local body polls, Gujarat government transfers 72 IAS officers

In the first major reshuffle after the recent local body elections, the Gujarat government on Wednesday transferred 72 IAS officers including more than half of the state’s district collectors and municipal commissioners.
The move comes ahead of the naming of mayors and other important executive posts for the newly elected bodies by political parties. The BJP swept the local body elections by winning all 15 municipal corporations besides 33 out of 34 district panchayats in the state.
The transfer list includes officers from batches 2007-2022 with several holding additional charges, two among them holding charge of three departments each.
Apart from Ahmedabad, the list of 18 collectors transferred include those of Surat, Kutch, Bharuch, Narmada-Rajpipla, Morbi, Navsari, Dahod, Kheda-Nadiad, Gir Somnath, Aravalli, Modasa, Botad, Junagadh, Vav-Tharad, Tapi-Vyara, Dang and Valsad.
Surat District Collector has been transferred and posted as Director, Civil Supplies and ex-officio additional secretary of food and civil supplies and consumers affairs department.
Surat Deputy Municipal Commissioner Gurav Ramesh has been transferred and appointed as Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (SMC).
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Kutch Collector Anand Patel has been appointed as Commissioner, Schools, with two additional charges – Commissioner PM-POSHAN Yojana (Mid day meal) and director Gujarat Council of Education Research and Training (GCERT), Gandhinagar.
Mirant Parikh, who was Deputy MC at the AMC, is now Chief Executive Officer Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) while District Development officer Mehsana Jasmine Hasrat is now the CEO of the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority (GUDA). Till April 30, both these positions were held by the 2008 Gujarat cadre IAS officer Devang P Desai. On April 30, the state government had accepted the voluntary retirement request of Desai, seven months before his superannuation.
Among the municipal commissioners transferred on Wednesday include those of Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Vapi, Navsari, Surendranagar, Gandhidham, Morbi and Anand.
Gandhinagar Municipal Commissioner Jitendra N Vaghela has been appointed as Gir Somnath Collector and Vav-Tharad Collector J S Prajapati has succeeded Vaghela.
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Additional charges
While Anand Patel has been given two additional charges, Navsari Collector Kshipra Agre has been appointed Commissioner, Micro Medium and Small Enterprises (MSME), Gandhinagar, with the additional charge of Commissioner of Services, Gandhinagar.
Similarly, Kheda-Nadiad Collector Amit Prakash Yadav has been appointed as Additional Commissioner of Industries, Gandhinagar, with additional charge of Joint Managing Director, iNDEXTb, Gandhinagar.
Bharuch Collector Gaurangbhai Makwana has been appointed as the director, Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), Gandhinagar, with additional charge of Managing Director Gujarat Power Corporation Limited (GPCL) and Managing Director Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL).
Navsari District Development Officer (DDO) Pushp Lata has been appointed as Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, Ahmedabad, and given additional charge of Mission Director Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Gandhinagar.
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Botad DDO Akshaya Budania has been appointed as Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vadodara Municipal Corporation and given an additional charge of Regional Commissioner of Municipalities, Vadodara.