‘There were lot of uncertainities during first wave, we did well during 2nd wave’

How do you compare the handling of the first wave vis-à-vis the second wave of Covid-19 in Gujarat?

With the first wave, we had some lead time. The systems were put in place and we were also learning (about the disease). The most important thing was the core group, chaired by the CM himself and it became a single window of decision-making, implementation, follow-up mechanism and grievance redressal. If there were any issues, things that needed correction, that became a forum to address it.

Infrastructure, equipment, consumables, HR, their training — these were the standard building blocks. Considering there were so many uncertainties… they would say something and after a few weeks, there would be a complete U-turn. For example, initially plasma was seen as a treatment option but later we saw studies saying there is no evidence that it works. People would swear by Tocilizumab but after a few months we were told, ‘no there is no evidence’. So it was like tentatively walking on (thin ice)… we were almost groping in the dark.

But what happened really well in Gujarat was, we took an approach not to control everything and devolved funds, functions, functionaries to the districts and corporations because we felt the approach has to be local.

What were the lessons from the second wave?

The second time when the peak went up, it was also one of the fastest to come down and the most noteworthy tool was ITIHAS (IT-Enabled lntegrated Hotspot Analysis System). We are the only state to have used ITIHAS so extensively and it really helped. Similarly we are the only state to use IGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) the training modules (the most), so we did not have that much of healthcare workers getting infected.

When it becomes almost like a community spread phase, ITIHAS’ efficacy becomes better than relying on contact-tracing. There is a temple in Jafrabad in Amreli where all the fishermen would go before they set out to the sea. We saw a dark pink spot there. Instead of combing the entire area, you could completely focus on that area.

Had we not put our guard down in advance, do you think we could’ve scaled it down? Gujarat also saw the local body elections during that period…

That does not seem to be the case. It is not as if states that did not have elections were spared. I think the second wave affected every state. Pharmaceutical intervention through vaccination is very important and we are doing extremely well … along with that, non-pharmaceutical interventions where all of us have to create greater awareness. Police collected almost Rs 1 crore fine per day… Vaccination will ensure that the mortality is low, it alone cannot prevent infections.

Was it correct to brand some communities as superspreaders — with Tablighi Jamaats from Nizamuddin markaz last year and even for communities of vegetable vendors, etc…?

The intention was not to attach any taboo to anyone… The word ‘superspreader’ is not in a bad way or to make that person feel offended or hurt. You obviously don’t want them to get the disease because the chances are not only their families, but also a larger number of people can be infected.

But the connotation was negative because it was used for Tablighis and people were shunning them…

I don’t think that was the connotation. I don’t remember having used that. But if a person was infected and they were meeting a large number of people, it was definitely avoidable, irrespective of whoever it was, and that is the message we wanted to give. The intention is not to brand any particular set of people connected to a particular profession or anything…

Do you think multiple officers handling oxygen distribution made co-ordination difficult for districts?

In normal times, oxygen consumption (in medical facilities) would be around 45 MT. During the first wave peak, oxygen consumption went up to about 245 MT and we would monitor it daily as a proxy indicator because sometimes even if we don’t know the number of patients, the oxygen consumed can be used to extrapolate the disease progress.

During the second wave, we had made provisions for upto 1,000-1,200 MT. But there came a time that some of our oxygen was being moved to other states when we needed to have a proper control room, which could dynamically, in real-time, and very strictly and efficiently manage the need.

We did not have incidents where people died because of disrupted oxygen supply in any hospital… Gujarat did not have that kind of situation.

Gujarat has always been used to a surplus of oxygen and that (absence of) comfort-level buffer led to a panic…. Other states, which are not oxygen generating states, didn’t feel this. Overall there was no chaos or confusion, compared to what has happened world-over. We tried to save every life.

Were the death numbers underplayed ?

I wouldn’t say there was an intended underplaying of this…The bodies taken to the crematoriums include RT-PCR positive, negative, suspected or report is indeterminate, or HRCT positive. So Covid-19 protocol last rites is not equal to actual Covid-19 deaths.

Why aren’t death registration numbers being put out publicly then?

Death registrations do not necessarily happen immediately after a death, there is a window of getting the registration done. During lockdown, many registered deaths much later. It is done on a computerised platform so there is no way that some deaths will go unreported, it’s just that it will take some time. Some may report it immediately, some after three months, some others after six months.

In absolute numbers, would you say more people died in the last two years than in a non-pandemic/normal year? Crematorium spaces were added…

The data doesn’t say that… there can be a multiplicity of factors. People with certain other diseases were scared to come to hospitals. Many scheduled surgeries were postponed…so there is a possibility (that deaths were higher during pandemic than normal year)… so it is a combination of all, we cannot say definitively that it was because of Covid-19… or numbers have increased.

Is a third wave inevitable?

I wouldn’t say that. It is in our hands to flatten the curve with vaccination and ensuring Covid-appropriate behaviour… we have followed two principles — presumptive treatment and suspected isolation — to break the chain.

How does setting up of temporary hospital structures like the DRDO partnered ones on GMDC ground or Mahatma Mandir help?

The approach for the third wave is we are taking the concept of infectious diseases hospital. The idea was to have a single-storey building because (when) you have oxygen lines going up, oxygen pressure on the top floor reduces. The human resources too can better manage patients in a single-storey building.

Why not make permanent structures then?

We are planning and looking at setting up semi-permanent facilities within the medical college premises… it may take 40 days or 50 days, as against a 10-day readily available set up… Tomorrow it may not just be Covid-19, diseases will keep coming.

You said you took to painting to unwind after the Godhra train-burning. Tell us about your 2002 stint and how you tackled the aftermath as the Panchmahal collector?

Godhra was a very difficult and challenging time because at that stage in life, one had not come across that kind of (experience)… I was the first one to enter the train on that ill-fated day. There, you are very vulnerable… in the midst of that crowd, the tempers were really high because passengers were returning back and many of their relatives had died… It required a lot of courage to deal with that.

I think many of us would not have seen a death of that magnitude and then the impending things. We had to put in place teams… in many parts of the state and elsewhere, there was this anger across communities that had become polarised, and we also had to take care of rehabilitating those who were affected. Fortunately, the entire team worked and we did not have a single death due to communal violence or riots in Godhra city, which was otherwise a tinderbox. It was very challenging, but it also taught me a lot.

Do you look at that incident as a watershed moment in your career? It was a defining moment in Indian politics…

It certainly was one of the biggest challenges I had come across till then…

What’s your brief for Auroville Foundation ?

I will be looking at nurturing and accelerating the process of making sure that the objectives that were in mind when it was first envisaged by The Mother (are fulfilled), in terms of sustainability, education, economy and also in terms of relationships… the Auroville Foundation has done some fantastic work in terms of water conservation, organic vegetable, landscaping, etc. So I will be looking at how all these areas are further nurtured.