Gujarat: Hyena spotted near Vadodara city, preys upon cow

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing humans to stay indoors, sightings of wild animals venturing into the urban spaces are being reported from various cities. A similar incident was reported from Gujarat’s Vadodara after the forest department on Wednesday confirmed of a hyena venturing into the city.

On Tuesday the forest department had received a call from Jalaramnagar close to the L&T circle in the city, stating that a cow had been preyed upon by a wild animal. On investigating, the forest department found that the wild animal was a hyena. “Based on the paw marks we could identify that it was a hyena. No one had spotted it as such. We are suspecting that it had come from the ravines and disappeared into the ravines close to the Vishwamitri river again,” Forest Officer Nidhi Dave said.

This is a first such incident of a Hyena being seen close to city area in the last 10 years.

“There had been sightings of a hyena, but in the rural areas. This is the first time that a hyena has come so close to the city area. Probably because of absence of any human activities happening around and with no vehicles on the road as well,” Dave added. The forest department has now placed a cage to trap the hyena.

No census for hyenas in and around Vadodara exists.

