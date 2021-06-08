Gujarat: Husband ‘stabs’ school teacher to death in Jamnagar, detained

The husband stabbed her on her neck, back, hand and face with a kitchen knife, killing her on the spot, police said.

A government primary school teacher was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in public on Kalavad Road of Jamnagar city when she was waiting for a vehicle to school in Thavariya village of Jamanagar district on Monday.

According to police, Neeta Dabhi, 45, a teacher at Thavariya Sim Shala in Thavariya village of Jamnagar, was attacked by her husband Praful Dabhi, who arrived at the spot in his car while she was waiting for a vehicle to reach school at Mahaprabhujini Bethak on Kalavad Road in Jamnagar city at around 7.15 am.

The husband stabbed her on her neck, back, hand and face with a kitchen knife, killing her on the spot, police said.

Police detained Praful and said that prima facie, he stabbed the teacher suspecting her character. The incident comes on the day schools in the state reopened after summer vacation.

“Another teacher Rashmiben who was present at the spot tried to shield Neeta but Dabhi attacked her also with the knife and shoved her aside. Rashmiben sustained a stab wound on her hand. Two other female teachers who happened to pass by in an autorickshaw stopped and called an ambulance. Neeta was rushed to GG Hospital where she was declared dead,” Mahavirkumar Jalu, inspector in charge of ‘A’ Division police station in Jamnagar city, told The Indian Express.

“The husband suspected that his wife had an affair with a young man, over which they used to quarrel… Due to this, the teacher left her husband’s home and was living at her father’s home in Jamnagar for the past 15 days…,” the police inspector added.

The couple got married in 2006. “The 55-year-old husband is a native of Bagasara in Amreli district but lives in Jamnagar city and is into the business of installing drip irrigation systems. We have detained him and the process of getting him tested for Covid-19 is on. If he tests negative, we shall arrest him,” Jalu said.

In his complaint, Neeta’s father Ratilal Dharaviya stated that he dropped his daughter to Mahaprabhujini Bethak, where other teachers also assemble before boarding vehicles to their respective schools, on his scooter on Monday morning and returned to his home in Swaminarayan Nagar.

“At around 8 am, Gajendrasinh Jadeja, principal of Thavariya Sim Shala, called me, informing me that my daughter Neeta had been injured and that she had been taken to GG Hospital… When I reached GG Hospital, I saw my daughter’s body lying on a stretcher,” the 70-year-old father stated in his complaint.

Sim Shala are special schools opened by the state government near agricultural fields to ensure that children of farmer and agricultural labourers get schooling near their residence.

Dharaviya said that Rashmiben who was present at the hospital told him what had happened. Dharaviya also stated that Dabhi used to suspect that Neeta was unfaithful to him and that the couple used to quarrel over this.

Based on Dharaviya’s complaint, A Division police have booked the husband under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).