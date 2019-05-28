Gujarat: Horse used in Dalit wedding succumbs to stone-pelting injuries

The horse at the centre of the attack on a Dalit wedding procession at Khambhisar village of Modasa tehsil in Aravalli district has succumbed to its injuries it sustained in the stone pelting on the procession.

Following the death, police have added Section 429 of the IPC (mischief by killing cattle) to the FIR against 43 upper case people.

This was one of the arguments by the advocate of the complainant in the case, Dahyabhai Rathod, before a district court in Modasa Monday, while opposing anticipatory bail application of the 43 accused.

On May 12, an incident of stone pelting was reported from Khambhisar village allegedly by local upper caste people. This was the first incident when a Dalit groom, Jayesh Rathod, was riding a horse in the village.

According to the complainant, the accused had attacked the procession with stones while abusing the Dalits and created hurdles on the road to stop the procession.

Police had registered a case under various provisions of IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocity) Act. The complaint names 16 women and 27 men, all from Patidar community.

Rathod’s lawyer Kevalsinh Rathod said the accused had demanded anticipatory bail, while calling the entire FIR false. “But, we opposed it on several grounds like the procession was attacked even when we had taken police protection. Also, the horse on which the groom was riding, had sustained serious injuries in the stone pelting and died. Police have recorded a statement of the horse owner (Kesrisinh Chauhan from nearby Vanta-Rampur village) who is supporting our complaint,” Kevalsinh said, adding that the court eventually rejected the bail applications of all the accused. “In fact, there is no provision of anticipatory bail in the atrocity Act. While the bail petitions have been rejected, the accused are yet to be arrested,” he added.

Investigating Officer in the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police S S Gadhvi, said the horse died a couple of days ago after remaining on medication since May 12.