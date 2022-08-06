Gujarat: Families of hooch tragedy victims, Mevani meet governor, place demands

Days after the Gujarat hooch tragedy that killed at least 42 persons, several families of the deceased victims met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday night after Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani took them to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum demanding compensation.

Mevani arrived in Gandhinagar on Friday evening with families of 11 deceased victims of the hooch tragedy from villages of Botad and Ahmedabad district. Over 42 people died in the villages of Ahmedabad and Botad after allegedly consuming spurious liquor last month.

Mevani staged a protest at the Satyagrah Chhavni protest spot in Gandhinagar after which he and the families of the victims were allowed to meet the governor.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the governor with three demands. A compensation ex-gratia amount of Rs 20 lakh should be given to the families of each deceased, the state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi should bear moral responsibility over the incident and resign, and a female police officer should be included in the investigation team as there are several widows who have been impacted by the tragedy,” said Mevani.