scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 06, 2022

Gujarat: Families of hooch tragedy victims, Mevani meet governor, place demands

Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani said that the demands include a compensation of Rs 20 lakh, the resignation of state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and the inclusion of a woman police officer in the investigation team.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
August 6, 2022 9:43:45 am
jignesh mevaniMevani staged a protest at the Satyagrah Chhavni protest spot in Gandhinagar after which he and the families of the victims were allowed to meet the governor. (Express file photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Days after the Gujarat hooch tragedy that killed at least 42 persons, several families of the deceased victims met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Friday night after Gujarat Congress working president Jignesh Mevani took them to Raj Bhawan to submit a memorandum demanding compensation.

Mevani arrived in Gandhinagar on Friday evening with families of 11 deceased victims of the hooch tragedy from villages of Botad and Ahmedabad district. Over 42 people died in the villages of Ahmedabad and Botad after allegedly consuming spurious liquor last month.

Mevani staged a protest at the Satyagrah Chhavni protest spot in Gandhinagar after which he and the families of the victims were allowed to meet the governor.

More from Ahmedabad

“We have submitted a memorandum to the governor with three demands. A compensation ex-gratia amount of Rs 20 lakh should be given to the families of each deceased, the state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi should bear moral responsibility over the incident and resign, and a female police officer should be included in the investigation team as there are several widows who have been impacted by the tragedy,” said Mevani.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...Premium
HC judge takes swipe at ‘most superior court’: Progeny of judges bring li...
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilkPremium
A comic book on freedom fighters of President Murmu’s ilk
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...Premium
Thackeray-led Sena was willing to ally with BJP but on condition that Shi...
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enoughPremium
Making Ladakh a Union Territory was not enough

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 09:43:45 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang and Sakshi, Silver for Anshu, Deepak also into Wrestling finals

5

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

Featured Stories

Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
Muhammad & Gurdeep: From the weightlifting arena at the Commonwealth ...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
India's exclusion from US-led critical minerals alliance points to lack o...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained: Alex Jones told to pay damages to Sandy Hook parents; what oth...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Explained Books: The complex India-Pak relationship, and ground realities...
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Jagan sounds the poll bugle, from Chandrababu Naidu's seat
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games
Express Opinion

Why India needs to stop taking part in Commonwealth Games

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation
Delhi Confidential

On day of Cong stir, BJP MP wears black, party seeks explanation

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine
Culinary Capital

Delhi has a newfound love affair – with Turkish cuisine

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

HC judge takes swipe at 'most superior court': Progeny of judges bring litigants, drop names

Premium
India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

India slams OIC for its J&K statement: Reeks of bigotry

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy
Coomi Kapoor writes

Govt does not see media as being fourth estate in our democracy

Premium
RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs
Explained

RBI’s latest rate hike, and how it will impact your loan EMIs

Premium
Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Rajesh Khanna-Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Bawarchi caters to the biggest fantasy of Indian audience

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 06: Latest News
Advertisement