Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Death toll in Gujarat hooch tragedy rises to 30

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said the liquor was made from highly poisonous methyl alcohol.

Updated: July 26, 2022 2:56:42 pm
The matter came to light on Monday morning when people of Rojid and neighbouring places were admitted to government hospitals after developing health issues.

A total of 30 people were dead and 51 admitted to hospital following the consumption of spurious liquor in Gujarat’s Botad district. The matter came to light on Monday morning when people of Rojid and neighbouring places were admitted to government hospitals after developing health issues, PTI reported.

Gujarat Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia said the liquor was made from highly poisonous methyl alcohol. He said most of the victims belong to various villages in Botad district while six were from neighbouring Ahmedabad district.

According to officials, three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against 14 people on charges of murder and other offeces, and most of them have been detained. The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Ahmedabad crime branch have also joined the investigation.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that illegal liquor is being sold in many parts of Gujarat where prohibition is in place. Kejriwal, who is on a visit to Gujarat also said he will visit a hospital in Bhavnagar where some of the victims are admitted.

More from Ahmedabad

With PTI Inputs

