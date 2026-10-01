Gujarat hooch tragedy ‘co-mastermind’ arrested from Rajasthan

The State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of the Gujarat Police on Thursday said they had apprehended the co-mastermind of the hooch tragedy in Bhavnagar that killed 13 people in August after they consumed Methanol-laced liquor filled in bottles of a famous brand of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). This is the 42nd arrest in the case.

On Thursday, a statement from the SMC said they had arrested Ladu Lal alias Ganesh Shyamlal Kharol (22), a resident of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on September 30.

He was apprehended with the help of the Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), brought to Gujarat on a transit warrant, and presented before a local court, which sent him to police remand till October 8.