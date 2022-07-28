Gujarat hooch tragedy: Ahmedabad & Botad SPs transferred, six cops suspended

July 28, 2022 1:14:16 pm
The Gujarat government on Thursday transferred the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of Botad and Ahmedabad districts and suspended six cops, including two of the rank of Deputy superintendents, for “dereliction of duty” in relation to the hooch tragedy that has claimed the lives of 42 people so far.
The two districts are the epicentre of the tragedy with 97 people still in hospitals.
In a notification issued by the Home Department, Virendra Singh Yadav, SP of Ahmedabad Rural, IPS Gujarat cadre 2009, and Karanraj Vaghela, SP of Botad, IPS Gujarat Cadre 2012, were transferred. “Shri Yadav is transferred and appointed on the vacant ex-cadre post of Commandant, Metro Security- 1, Ahmedabad and Dr Vaghela is transferred and appointed on the vacant ex-cadre post of Commandant, protection of Government Properties, Gandhinagar,” read an order signed by Raj Kumar, additional chief secretary to the government of Gujarat, Home Department.
Meanwhile, deputy superintendent of police SK Trivedi, Botad Division, and DSP NV Patel, Dholka division, Ahmedabad rural, Dhandhuka CPI Suresh Chaudhary, Dhandhuka Police Inspector KP Jadeja, Ranpur PSI Shailendrasinh Rana, Barwala PSI BG Vala were suspended for dereliction of duty.
Subscriber Only Stories
On Monday, many villagers from Botad and Ahmedabad rural reported sick after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, also known as laththa in local parlance, on Sunday night. The death toll by Thursday had touched 42 — 30 from Botad and 12 from Ahmedabad. The state government said that the death occurred due to consumption of methanol chemical as alcohol.
15 people have been arrested in the case so far and according to police investigation, an accused working at a chemical packaging company, had allegedly stolen 600 litre of methanol chemical and sold it off as laththa.
