Friday, July 29, 2022

Gujarat Hooch tragedy: 12 cops transferred, 3-member probe panel submits report

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 30, 2022 2:04:22 am
Relatives of a victim of hooch tragedy in Botad. (File Photo)

Twelve more police personnel posted with the Botad Police were transferred to far-off areas Friday following the hooch tragedy which killed 42 persons in the villages of Ahmedabad and Botad.

The action comes a day after the Home Department of Gujarat government transferred Botad Superintendent of Police (SP) Karanraj Vaghela and Ahmedabad Rural SP Virendra Singh Yadav and suspended six police officers including two deputy SP rank officers for alleged negligence in duty.

As per a notification order released by Brajesh Kumar Jha, DGP (Administration), 12 police personnel attached with Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Botad Police were transferred on Friday.

Cong, AAP corner Gujarat govt for terming hooch tragedy victims deaths due to 'chemical poisoning'

The 12 personnel ranking from Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) constable to Assistant Sub Inspector of Police were transferred to Banaskantha, Dahod, Kutch-Bhuj, Surat Rural, Bharuch, Tapi, Valsad, Panchmahal, Bharuch, Mahisagar, Dahod and Chhota Udpepur.

Meanwhile, a three-member committee formed to investigate the hooch tragedy submitted its report to the Home Department on Friday night.

The committee headed by Subhash Trivedi, Inspector General of Police (CID Crime and Railways), was appointed on July 26, following the hooch tragedy and was given time till July 29 to submit its report on the reasons of the incident.

Over 42 persons have died in the villages of Ahmedabad and Botad after hundreds of residents allegedly consumed spurious liqour on Sunday night. According to police, the main accused Jayesh had stolen 600 litres of methanol chemical from Amos chemical company in Ahmedabad district and sold it as laththa (hooch).

Taking action against AMOS chemical factory being named in the alleged spurious liquor case, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) sealed its Lambha factory on Thursday.

Director Solid Waste Management Harshad Solanki told The Indian Express that AMC’s south zone office acted for not having the licence and thus issued a notice and sealed the factory on Wednesday.

More from Ahmedabad

However, a senior civic official said that the company was already sealed by the high-level committee probing the case and no one was present during the sealing process. The notice issued stated “running chemical business without a licence”.

