Gujarat: Honours in name of Gandhi, Patel

The Commonwealth Nations, on Friday, announced a peace prize in the name of Mahatma Gandhi and a fund for good governance in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

A government release said that this was announced by Commonwealth Nations’ Secretary General, Baroness Patricia Scotland in a meeting held with Gujarat’s Energy Minister Saurabhbhai Patel, Chief Secretary Anil Mukim, and Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, K Kailashnathan, on a visit to Ahmedabad on Friday.

“This is an attempt to forever keep alive the unique contributions made to the world by these two sons of Gujarat and India,” she was quoted as having said.

She further stated that in the 53 Commonwealth countries —with a total population of 2.4 billion — majority are youths who should “get inspiration from Gandhiji’s ideology of non-violence, simple thinking, unity and peace for development…”

