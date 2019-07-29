Gujarat: Home stay for tourists planned in villages around Statue of Unity

The Narmada district administration is planning to introduce home stay accommodation for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, in Kevadia Colony.

According to the District Development Officer, 116 houses have been identified in 22 villages around the Statue of Unity where home stay accommodations will be developed.

“We have identified 116 houses where 252 rooms will be renovated as home stay accommodations for tourists. The houses were shortlisted based on whether they are pucca houses which will make the renovation process easy and whether there is a spare room in the house which can be utilised for the purpose,” said District Development Officer, Jimcy Williams.

The home stay project intends to empower and help the rural tribal woman to earn a living. The women from the shortlisted houses will undergo training in soft speaking skills and maintaining cleanliness.

“The revenue earned will be divided among the local contractors who will supervise at the local level and the women who will host the tourists in the house. We have approached various organisations for CSR funds to cover the cost of the project,” Williams added. Facilities, including renovation or construction of rooms and washrooms at each house is estimated to cost between Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 lakh each.

As soon as the home stay accommodation is operational, the details will be made available on the website. Apart from these home stays, the statue complex that was inaugurated in October 2018, already has two tent cities, a Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan and Kevadia Circuit House, to house tourists.