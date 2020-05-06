Gujarat: Home Minister Amit Shah requested to send doctors to take a round of Ahmedabad

According to a press release by the state information department, owing to the request, Rupani has requested Shah to send three doctors to spend a day at the designated COVID hospital at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus, in a bid to provide better direction to treating doctors, patients and medical teams. (Express photo) According to a press release by the state information department, owing to the request, Rupani has requested Shah to send three doctors to spend a day at the designated COVID hospital at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus, in a bid to provide better direction to treating doctors, patients and medical teams. (Express photo)

Chief minister Vijay Rupani has requested union minister Amit Shah to send in a team of top doctors to Medicity, the dedicated COVID 19 hospital in the Ahmedabad Civil hospital facility to provide guidance and help in dealing with the pandemic. With the focus now on Ahmedabad where cases are rapidly rising as are the number of fatalities, the new guard at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation also decided to enforce a stricter lockdown of the city from Thursday morning onwards. Ahmedabad accounts for over 70 per cent of the total cases in Gujarat and as much of the total fatalities.

According to a press release by the state information department, owing to the request, Rupani has requested Shah to send three doctors – Dr Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS Delhi, Dr Rajesh Chawla of Apollo Hospital in New Delhi and Mumbai-based pulmonologist Dr Rohit Pandit – to spend a day at the designated COVID hospital at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital campus, in a bid to provide better direction to treating doctors, patients and medical teams.

In-charge municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad, Mukesh Kumar under the Epidemic Act, to contain the spread of the disease, announced complete closure of all shops from Thursday till May 15, including those selling fruits, vegetables, and groceries. Only shops selling milk and medicines will be allowed to remain open. So far all shops selling essentials were allowed to remain open in Ahmedabad and movement of people was restricted from 7 pm to 7 am. Eight companies of para military forces are also to be moved in to patrol and ensure containment in the red zones of the city.

