Gujarat: Home Guard official booked for ‘threatening’ accountant

Police have booked a senior commander of the Gujarat Home Guard for allegedly abducting a city-based accountant and threatening him over monetary settlement with a businessman.

Advertising

According to police, the accountant has been identified as 47-year-old Jitendra Patel — a resident of Geeta Mandir road in Ahmedabad — who has been employed at the ‘Sarvaiyya House’ firm for the past 30 years.

Patel was allegedly abducted by Brijrajsinh Gohil, senior commander, Home Guard, on Saturday evening. He was then taken for a ride on the Sanand highway, during which the latter allegedly threatened the former with a revolver.

According to police, Gohil and two more persons have been booked under IPC sections 365, 506 (2) and 114 for kidnapping with intent to illegally confine a person, criminal intimidation and abettor present when offence is committed.

Advertising

According to a complaint filed by Patel, Gohil had called on his number around 3.45 pm on Saturday. “I was present in my office in Navrangpura area when around 3.45 pm, I received a call from Gohil who asked me to come downstairs for a conversation. When I reached downstairs, I saw Gohil sitting in a maroon-coloured Renault Qwid car, along with two other persons. He asked me to sit in the backseat of the car for a conversation,” said Patel in his complaint.

According to Patel, Gohil had some issues regarding monetary settlement with his boss, Ashwinsinh Sarvaiyya, for which he was allegedly abducted by the police officer.

“After I sat in his car, he called my boss but his number was switched off. Gohil then became angry and started driving the car. When I resisted, he took out his revolver and asked me to keep quiet. He took the car to Sanand Highway and throughout the journey, he kept threatening me and asked me to inform my boss to clear his dues. Later, Gohil dropped me at Ambawadi circle and threatened me of dire consequences if I reported the incident to the police,” said Patel.

Police said that along with Gohil, one Pravin Patel and an unidentified man were in the car. “The FIR has been lodged and we are probing the case,” said a police officer at Gujarat University police station. Gohil was unavailable for a comment despite repeated attempts to call him.