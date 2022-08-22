scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Gujarat: HMSI rolls out CB300F motorcycles from Vithalapur plant

The roll out of the newly launched motorcycle was celebrated by conducting a special line-off ceremony in the presence of Atsushi Ogata, MD, president and CEO of HMSI, among others.

Company sources said that operations at the 250-acre plant began in 2014-15. (Picture credit: Honda)

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) rolled out newly launched motorcycle CB300F from its fourth unit at Vithalapur in Ahmedabad district Monday, sources said.

The company, which manufactures Honda Activa (110 cc and 125 cc), Dio and Grazia at Vithalapur, has set up a special line designated for mid-size motorcycles at Vithalapur plant, stated an official release from the company.

The roll out of the newly launched motorcycle was celebrated by conducting a special line-off ceremony in the presence of Atsushi Ogata, MD, president and CEO of HMSI, among others.

More from Ahmedabad

Company sources said that operations at the 250-acre plant began in 2014-15. In December 2021, the HMSI commenced manufacturing of global engines for powering 250cc and above category of two-wheelers. This dedicated engine line is meant to serve demand from the US, Thailand, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia and Gulf nations, they added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...Premium
Murmurs grow over changes at top: Could BJP leadership have overplayed it...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lagPremium
19 states cross pre-Covid GSDP levels in FY22; Kerala, UP lag
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...Premium
In window for Congress chief election, disquiet and speculation but no co...

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 04:54:10 pm
Next Story

Gujarat: Flood alert for villages on banks of Narmada after increase in outflow from Sardar Sarovar dam

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?
Explained

Why are protesting farmers back in Delhi?

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

Church backs fishermen's protest against Adani project

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR against Shahnawaz Hussain

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth
Express Opinion

Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

SC seeks Gujarat's reply on Teesta Setalvad's bail plea

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Follow Live Updates

Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets
Explained

US jobs-recession paradox, its impact on emerging markets

Premium
Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn
Opinion

Why Nitish’s decision to ally with RJD may energise Oppn

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement