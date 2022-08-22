Gujarat: HMSI rolls out CB300F motorcycles from Vithalapur plant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) rolled out newly launched motorcycle CB300F from its fourth unit at Vithalapur in Ahmedabad district Monday, sources said.
The company, which manufactures Honda Activa (110 cc and 125 cc), Dio and Grazia at Vithalapur, has set up a special line designated for mid-size motorcycles at Vithalapur plant, stated an official release from the company.
The roll out of the newly launched motorcycle was celebrated by conducting a special line-off ceremony in the presence of Atsushi Ogata, MD, president and CEO of HMSI, among others.
Company sources said that operations at the 250-acre plant began in 2014-15. In December 2021, the HMSI commenced manufacturing of global engines for powering 250cc and above category of two-wheelers. This dedicated engine line is meant to serve demand from the US, Thailand, Canada, Europe, Japan, Australia and Gulf nations, they added.
