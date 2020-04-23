Gujarat: HIV-positive man ‘bites’ CISF jawan in Surat, held

Chauhan alongwith local policemen, was on duty at Ramnagar area in Rander, which has been declared as quarantine zone, on Tuesday afternoon when a youth walking without a mask was stopped by police. (Representational) Chauhan alongwith local policemen, was on duty at Ramnagar area in Rander, which has been declared as quarantine zone, on Tuesday afternoon when a youth walking without a mask was stopped by police. (Representational)

A man claiming to be HIV-infected, bit a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) jawan on his finger, when the latter stopped him walking on the road without a mask in a quarantine zone area in Surat on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused and took the CISF jawan to SMIMER hospital for treatment.

According to police, CISF constable Anand Singh Chauhan (42), hailing from Haryana and posted at Kandla port, Kutch, was deployed with his battalion in Surat to enforce lockdown.

Chauhan alongwith local policemen, was on duty at Ramnagar area in Rander, which has been declared as quarantine zone, on Tuesday afternoon when a youth walking without a mask was stopped by police. Constable Jagdish Meghji who stopped him asked him to return home when a heated exchange took place between the duo. Chauhan intervened when the man bit on his left little finger. Chauhan was immediately taken to SMIMER hospital even as the accused, identified as Vinod Sujan (45), a resident of Ramnagar area, was arrested.

Rander police inspector LP Bodana said, “From the medical files at his home, we got to know that Vinod is HIV-positive and undergoing treatment. The condition of CISF jawan is normal, but his test results are pending.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd