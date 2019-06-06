Gujarat: Hindu trust offers space for namaz

For the past 24 years, a Hindu trust in Kankaria area of Ahmedabad has been offering a space of worship to Muslim devotees on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hundreds of devotees usually visit the Idgah mosque that opens just twice a year — during Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid). Many of them will be left with no space within the premises and offer namaz on the streets. The Shri Sorathiya Brahmakshatriya Trust has been offering their marriage hall for them on these days.

Owned by the Gujarati Brahmin community, the trust managers claim that their gates are always open for their Muslim brothers.

“The hall was made for marriages and other ceremonial occasions in the community. But since its inception in 1995, we have always welcomed our brothers,” said Rajendrabhai Bosaniya, secretary of the Shri Sorathiya Brahmakshatriya Trust. “They need the space for hardly an hour or two. We live in total harmony and try to help them in whatever way we can.”

The trust declines bookings during Ramzan and Bakrid and even offers water for the devotees to drink and wash their hands and feet before the namaz.

“I have been offering namaz at this place for more than a decade now. Our Hindu brothers have always been very cooperative,” said Ferozbhai Malik, who runs a garage just in front of the masjid. “We are also thankful to the police who provide us the security that lets us offer our prayers in peace.”

Another devotee, Sarvar Sheikh, said he comes from Paldi every year to offer his prayers at the mosque.

(Suresh Chaudhary is an intern with The Indian Express)