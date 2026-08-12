In Gujarat, Hindu, Muslim women donate kidneys to each other’s husbands

Both men have recovered well following the transplantation and left the hospital. (Representational image)

A Hindu woman and a Muslim woman donated their kidneys to each other’s husbands in Ahmedabad because donation by their relatives was not medically possible, Sterling Hospital in the city said.

A 45-year-old Hindu man from Ahmedabad and a 42-year-old Muslim man from Udaipur received the women’s kidneys in simultaneous transplants on July 9, according to a hospital statement.

“The landmark procedure involved two patients with chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease, whose respective donors (relatives) could not donate directly due to medical incompatibility. This led both families to explore the possibility of an organ swap,” the statement read.

These were the first kidney swap transplants performed at the hospital. The doctors carefully reviewed the scans and determined that the donor from the first patient’s family met the criteria to donate to the second patient, and vice versa. The donor-recipient pairs were appropriately matched. Both families were counselled, and they agreed to proceed with the swap transplant, according to the hospital statement.