Gujarat High Court allows 12-year-old rape survivor to terminate 25-week pregnancy

The Gujarat High Court has permitted a 12-and-a-half-year-old minor rape victim to terminate a 25-week advanced pregnancy after considering the assessment of a medical board, the minor’s wish not to continue with the pregnancy, and the consent of her parent.

In an order passed on Monday (November 2), Justice Mool Chand Tyagi allowed the petition filed by the survivor through her mother. Still, he directed that the procedure for termination be undertaken only after a medical board unanimously certifies that it can be performed safely without endangering her life.

The court also directed the state government to bear the medical expenses and provide long-term rehabilitation and psychological support to the minor.

As per the facts of the case, the petitioner is a victim of rape from Devbhumi Dwarka district, and an FIR in the case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act).

The court order records that the petition seeking to terminate was filed after the pregnancy had crossed the 24-week gestational limit permitted under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 2021 (MTP Act).

The gestation period was recorded as 25 weeks and 3 days on October 28 at a government hospital in the district.

On October 30, the High Court had directed that a medical board should be constituted to examine the girl and to submit its opinion on whether termination was possible in the circumstances.

In its report, which was placed before the court on Monday, the board confirmed that the girl was 12 years and seven months old and carrying a single live intrauterine foetus of 25 weeks and one day, according to an ultrasound examination conducted on October 31.

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The medical board stated that a “panel of doctors have examined the patient and she is considered to be fit for MTP. We think that if she undergoes MTP procedure at this gestational age certain complications may occur, few of them we mention here are haemorrhage, cervical injury, perineal injury, retained tissue bits, post-abortal infection,” the court noted in its order.

“If she requires surgical procedure she may have serious complications like uterine rupture, uterine bleeding, post-abortal infections and in delayed complication it also includes infertility…,” the report said.

The board also stated that “rare life-threatening complications include disseminated intravascular coagulation and amniotic fluid embolism”.

It said that the psychiatric assessment had found no major active symptoms of psychiatric illness at the time, but recommended counselling and a follow-up examination.

The court order noted that on the timing of the procedure, the board had said, “If MTP is considered then it should be performed without delay to avoid major complications and other adverse effects like negative impact on her mental, social, physical conditions.”

After examining the board’s report, counsel for the petitioner submitted that neither the girl nor her parents wished to continue the pregnancy.

Relying on a precedent in a Supreme Court order, counsel for petitioner emphasised on reproductive autonomy and the best interests of a minor carrying an unwanted pregnancy beyond the statutory limit.

The SC ruling of April 2026 had stated, “No court ought to compel any woman and more so a minor child, to carry a pregnancy to full term against her express will.”

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The SC had added that “what is of relevance is the choice of the pregnant woman rather than the interest of an unborn child”.

Taking note of the medical board’s opinion, the wishes of the girl and her parent, and the judgment of the SC, the HC said: “I am of the view that the best interest of the victim-girl is to be considered.”

The court allowed the petition, subject to medical safeguards, and directed the hospital to obtain the girl’s written consent and constitute a medical board to assess her fitness and explain the risks to her and her guardian.

It also directed that the procedure should be undertaken only if the board “unanimously certifies” that it could be performed “without endangering her life”. The hospital must provide psychological support and keep her under observation until she is declared fit for discharge, the court said in its order.

The hospital has also been directed to preserve foetal tissue samples for DNA testing and to hand them over to the investigating officer.

The court also directed that if the baby is born alive, the state must ensure immediate intensive care. Should the victim decline custody, the child welfare authorities will assume responsibility.

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The HC also directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to expedite compensation and draw up a rehabilitation plan covering counselling, education, and vocational training, and directed the state government to bear the medical and hospital expenses, including post partum care for the girl and the child for at least six months.