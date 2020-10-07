Gujarat High Court imposes fine of Rs 2,000 on Yatin Oza in contempt case

The court had issued a notice of criminal contempt after it found that Oza had “levelled false and contemptuous allegations of corruption, malpractices against the administration of the High Court”.

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 on Yatin Oza, president of Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA), who was found guilty of criminal contempt of the court yesterday. Failing to clear the fine will attract imprisonment of up to two months, the bench added.

However, the division bench of Justice Sonia Gokani and NV Anjaria later stayed the order for 60 days following a request from Oza’s advocates on filing a fresh appeal in the case.

The high court had taken cognisance of a press conference held by Oza on May 5 wherein he alleged that the court registry was indulging in “favouritism, nepotism and forum shopping”. The press conference was live-streamed on Facebook.

The court had issued a notice of criminal contempt after it found that Oza had “levelled false and contemptuous allegations of corruption, malpractices against the administration of the High Court”.

In July, the full court of Gujarat HC stripped Oza of his “senior advocate” designation and in August the court refused to accept Oza’s apology.

The division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and NV Anjaria reasoned that Oza’s apology was “not bona fide” and lacked sincerity, while noting that his past record reflects “repeated acts and conduct of contempt”. These include instances of initiation of suo motu criminal contempt proceedings in 2006 and 2016 and apology tendered by Oza both times.

