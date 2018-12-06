Gujarat HC order cleared way for shipping: Livestock export resumes, CM says govt committed to ban

Export of livestock resumed from the Tuna port on the Kutch coast late on Tuesday after a gap of four months after the Gujarat High Court slammed the Customs Department for holding back shipping bills and observed that exporters had complied with the law.

After the monsoon break, trade was set to resume on August 6 but authorities imposed an embargo after several animal rights activists advocated a ban on exports, alleging the violation of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

However, CM Vijay Rupani on Wednesday reiterated that his government was committed to stop exports of live animals from the state’s ports.

Explained Are herdsmen not benefiting from the trade? While a battle may be won for livestock owners who were forced to return from the Tuna port with their herds ahead of Eid-ul-Adha in August after the Kutch District Magistrate banned them from shipping their flocks, the war is not over yet. The animal rights organisation from Rajkot, whose petitions led to the ban, has been alleging that herdsmen are not really benefiting from the trade. However, data from the shipping ministry shows that livestock cargo has seen annual growth since 2013-14, spiralling to 6.35 lakh heads in 2014-15 — a 75 per cent jump over the previous year. The spike continued till 2016. Livelihoods of nearly 40,000 families depend on this trade. And especially in a drought year when sheep do not yield much milk and wool is rarely sold, the sale of male sheep for export provides relief to owners who would otherwise sell the animals at a lower price in the local market.

Addressing a ceremony organised by animal rights organisation Rajkot Jeevdaya Ghar at Aravindbhai Maniyar Hall in Rajkot, Rupani Wednesday said that he was ready to make any sacrifice for ‘jeevdaya’ (compassion to animals). “The state government is committed to stop at any cost the exports of live animals from the ports of the state. Central government is also in the process of making necessary changes in laws to ensure this,” he said.

Two mechanised sailing vessels left the Tuna port late on Tuesday night with around 3,500 goats and sheep.

A top DPT officer said, “The exporter had submitted required documents for the consignment and therefore, the consignment was allowed to be loaded from the port.”

An exporter requesting anonymity said the consignment was headed for Dubai and Sharjah in the UAE. “This is a huge relief as finally we have been able to honour our supply commitments to importers,” the exporter said.

Controlled by the DPT, Tuna is the only port besides the Mumbai port on the west coast from where export of livestock is permitted.

The Kutch District Magistrate had ordered suspension of movement of livestock on August 6 on the ground that provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 were being violated. The Directorate General of Shipping had later withdrawn its special permission for MSVs to operate during August. The DM had formed a three-member panel which had concluded that the exporters were violating legal norms. Union Minister of State for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya, had said that the Centre was in favour of banning export of livestock from all ports of the country due to protests by animal rights activists.