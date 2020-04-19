Gujarat HC: In 3rd stage of COVID19, only to hear fresh matters of utmost urgency

The move from the HC had come following an oral request from the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) president senior advocate Yatin Oza, to allow advocates to resume activities, as members of the Bar were facing hardships. The move from the HC had come following an oral request from the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) president senior advocate Yatin Oza, to allow advocates to resume activities, as members of the Bar were facing hardships.

The Gujarat High Court (HC) on Saturday decided against resumption of any judicial activities in light of the fact that presently COVID19 transmission is in its “third stage, which is the community spread stage.” Pursuant to the order, a circular was issued by the registrar general of the HC notifying that “only fresh matters of extremely urgent nature” shall be taken up.

In a circular dated April 10, the HC starting April 15, would hear pending bail matters for both undertrials and those who may have filed appeals. The move from the HC had come following an oral request from the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) president senior advocate Yatin Oza, to allow advocates to resume activities, as members of the Bar were facing hardships.

However on Saturday, the judicial arm of the registrar’s office submitted that a number of staff members were residing in the localities of Ahmedabad city or its outskirts which have been declared as hot spots and also in certain localities where curfew has been imposed.

The court adjudged, “It cannot be ignored that present time is the third stage of COVID-19, which is the community spread stage. Number of positive COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad city are on the rise. Yesterday (Friday) alone, more than 100 cases were added….Every day new areas are being declared as hot spots and are being quarantined.”

“The request of the President of Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association expressing concern about the Junior Advocates facing severe hardship cannot be doubted. But at the same time the larger perspective and the interest of the public at large in the current crisis in which city of Ahmedabad is badly affected, cannot be overlooked. When the entire nation is still facing a lock-down till 3rd May 2020 and for all the reasons recorded above, the request for pending matters on urgent notes, needs to be withdrawn,” the court concluded.

