Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Gujarat High Court issues notice on Olpad reserved seats

Petitioners Bharatbhai Ahir, Parbhubhai Rathod and Kiranbhai Chauhan are potential candidates from reserved classes.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
Updated: November 11, 2021 3:00:59 am
Gujarat High Court, Gujarat, panchayat, Olpad taluka. Surat, Panchayat Act, gujarat news, indian express newsThe notice is returnable on November 16. (File)

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea seeking declaration of “certain seats in the panchayat” of Pardi Bhadoly group village in Olpad taluka of Surat as “reserved seats”.

“The election of sarpanch of village panchayat is due… As per Panchayat Act and provisions of the Constitution, certain seats have to be kept reserved… The petitioners’ contention is that the ratio is not being maintained…” said an advocate associated with the matter.

Petitioners Bharatbhai Ahir, Parbhubhai Rathod and Kiranbhai Chauhan are potential candidates from reserved classes. Reserved seats are decided by the State Election Commission, made a party to the litigation, along with Surat collector, deputy collector and Olpad mamlatdar. The notice is returnable on  November 16.

