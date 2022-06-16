Why Vaghela not named accused in dispute on his residential premises, asks Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday questioned the advocate representing the complainant in a business dispute that is said to have taken place on the residential premises of former chief minister Shankersinh Vahgela as to why the leader was not named as an accused.

The court was hearing pleas for anticipatory bail by two accused in the dispute involving former assistant solicitor general (ASG) to Gujarat HC and senior advocate IH Syed also as accused.

In an FIR lodged at the Pethapur police station in Gandhinagar on May 15, Ahmedabad-based businessman Viral Shah in said that he was called to former Vaghela’s residence in Gandhinagar by his personal assistant Bhaumik Thakkar to sign a settlement agreement on a business dispute.

Shah said that during the meeting, he was threatened and forced to sign the agreement. He also said that the accused confined him on the premises and assaulted him, after which he managed to flee in his car. Shah had named six as accused in the FIR, including Thakkar, Syed (who was granted anticipatory bail by Gujarat HC on June 8), Vadodara-based businessman Kuren Amin, Amin’s brother Ikshit, and two others.

The court of Justice Nikhil Kariel, during the hearing of the anticipatory bail pleas moved by Kuren and Ikshit, cut short arguments by the complainant Shah opposing the grant of bail.

The court pointed out to the complainant’s advocate Valmik Vyas that there was no specific allegation in the FIR against any of the accused and pointed out that the complainant had wilfully gone to the alleged site of Vaghela’s residence.

Addressing Vyas, Justice Kariel remarked, “When you are saying you were called to a particular place (Vasant Vihar) by a particular person (Thakkar), did you go on the basis of that phone call or did you go on the basis that the person who had called you was acting at someone else’s behest (ex-CM Vaghela)… Why don’t you involve that person (ex-CM Vaghela) in your FIR because ultimately that person had called you? Why is the FIR very conspicuously silent about that person’s (ex-CM Vaghela’s) name? How could you have missed out on the name of the person at whose house you went? Prima facie there are many gaps in this (FIR).”

The court admitted the matter for further hearing and issued rule, with the matter expected to be taken up next on July 5.