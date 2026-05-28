Gujarat High Court reserves verdict in ‘custodial’ death of man accused of cow slaughter

Hearing the alleged custodial death of an elderly man, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment till Friday. Zahiruddin alias Dabbo Gyasuddin Shaikh, 70, was arrested by Ahmedabad police in connection with an alleged cow slaughter case.

Justice DN Ray reserved the orders after hearing submissions in a petition filed by Shaikh’s son, Tofik, seeking directions for registration of an FIR over his father’s death in police custody as well as the submissions of the state on Wednesday. The court directed parties to file written submissions not exceeding three pages and posted the matter for pronouncement on May 29.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the state opposed the maintainability of the plea, arguing that the petitioner had not exhausted alternative statutory remedies available, such as approaching higher authorities in case of refusal of registration of FIRs, before approaching the high court. The state also cited the 2008 landmark judgment of the Supreme Court in Sakiri Vasu vs State of UP, which lays down the remedy for a citizen when police refuse to register an FIR.