Gujarat High Court raps state government for inaction on manual scavenging

The Gujarat High Court Tuesday took the state government to task after it submitted an affidavit that failed to reveal any concrete steps taken by it to eradicate the prevalence of manual scavenging.

A strongly-worded order of the division bench of Justices S R Brahmbhatt and Justice V P Patel stated, “We are at pain to record that the last affidavit placed on record does not reveal any tangible, concrete, reckonable steps taken for radical (sic) manual scavenging prevalent in this part…we rather expected more articulate affidavit by the state, enlisting compliance with the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, which could be tested and examined. Instead thereof, only broad and proposed roadmap is sought to be passed on as concrete steps.”

The court has now specifically mentioned that it seeks details of nodal officers appointed so far, minutes of the meeting of the monitoring committee — if held — and an explanation for not invoking provisions of the Act in reported cases where investigations are carried out on account of death, in addition to the actions taken instead. Failure to provide at least these details shall see the court issue necessary direction for ensuring compliance, the order on Tuesday stated.

The matter is expected to be heard next on October 9. The court has explicitly stated that it expects the state to submit an affidavit or report indicating compliance with the Act.