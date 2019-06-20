Gujarat High Court quashes criminal petition against former Dwarka MLA

Toggle Menu
Manek was accused by a Central Labour Enforcement Officer, who alleged non-payment of minimum wages to employees of a mining company, Imperial Mining Syndicate.

According to Manek’s lawyer, the court of Justice AS Supehia quashed the complaint and the proceedings on observation of the fact that prima facie, there was no evidence against Manek. (Representational Image)

In a relief to disqualified Dwarka MLA Pabubha Manek, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday quashed a 2017 criminal complaint, as well as all proceedings related to it, which had been ongoing at the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Kalyanpur in the district of Dwarka.

According to Manek’s lawyer, the court of Justice AS Supehia quashed the complaint and the proceedings on observation of the fact that prima facie, there was no evidence against Manek.

Manek was accused by a Central Labour Enforcement Officer, who alleged non-payment of minimum wages to employees of a mining company, Imperial Mining Syndicate. Manek’s lawyer said that the court had taken on record that Manek was neither a director, a proprietor nor an agent of the mine.

The central government had also placed on record, through the Registry of Companies (RoC), that Manek was not involved with the company and neither was it registered, thereby not making Manek liable for employees’ wages.

