Gujarat High Court protects 72-year-old from arrest in DA Act FIR

In a petition by a 72-year-old accused seeking quashing of an FIR registered last month under provisions of the Disturbed Areas Act before the Gujarat High Court while civil proceedings were pending before the court, the court on Wednesday issued notice to the state and the complainant while protecting the septuagenarian accused from arrest.

The court of Justice Ilesh Vora permitted the investigation to continue while directing the accused to cooperate with the investigation.

According to the petitioner Ahmed Patel, he is in legal possession of a land parcel in Vejalpur since 1987, after the original owner Harish Ambalal Seth transferred it to two others in 1984 by registered agreement to sale, who in turn in 1987 “transferred, conveyed and assigned their rights by registered agreement to sale” to Ahmed and four others.

Subsequently, Pranav, Harish’s son, raised an objection to Ahmed’s possession of the land in 2018 and filed a complaint first in 2018 under the Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Properties and Provision for Protection of Tenants From Eviction From Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991 or commonly known as Disturbed Areas Act. The executive proceedings, undertaken by deputy collector and Special Secretary (Appeals) Department of Revenue, based on the complaint were stayed by the Gujarat HC on December 7.

However, while a decision on the executive proceedings was pending before the Gujarat HC, Pranav registered an FIR on November 29 at Sarkhej police station, alleging that Ahmed is in unauthorised occupation of the land parcel despite being ordered to be dispossessed from the land by the deputy collector’s order. Ahmed is also facing charges under the Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act, also initiated by Pranav. These proceedings against Ahmed too stand stayed as on date.

Noting that the matter deserves consideration, the court issued notice to the complainant Pranav and to the state, returnable for April 13, 2022, while recording that Ahmed “shall not be arrested.”