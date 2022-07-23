Gujarat HC allows private schools leeway on fees, wants uniform rules to prevent profiteering

The Gujarat High Court on Friday held that the state government’s Fee Revision Committees (FRC) have to take into consideration the need for private schools to have a “reasonable surplus” even as it said the authorities must ensure that fee hikes do not result in “profiteering”.

Acting on a bunch of petitions challenging an FRC’s rejection of nearly three dozen private schools’ fee increases, Justice Bhargav Karia orally suggested that “the state government may also frame a policy to achieve the guidelines and objectives of the Gujarat Self-Financed School (Regulation of Fees) Act 2017, which would require all the FRCs to adopt a uniform approach for determination of the fees to be charged by the self-financed schools.”

A detailed order of the court is awaited.

The court said that in most cases under review, the FRCs did not explain why the lease rent paid by schools was to be disallowed. Neither did they state if there was any profiteering involved in the payment of rent for the schools and their grounds, it added.

“The FRC can verify and analyse the transaction of the lease entered into by the school by conducting an inquiry as provided under Section 8 of the Act,” the court said, adding that there had to be a specific finding as to whether there were any anomalies or “clandestine” transactions.

No such inquiry was made by the FRC, the court further said.

The court held that the Act did not empower the FRC to determine the school rent. “The FRC could not have reduced the rent on its own…ignoring the factors provided in Section 10 of the Act such as location of the school, infrastructure of the school etc,” the court said.

Investment incurred in setting up a school and its infrastructure, maintaining staff qualification and providing courses are some of the factors to be taken into account while determining fees as per Section 10 of the Act.

The court also held that future development costs, claimed by schools in the form of a reasonable surplus, “cannot be restricted to five per cent on a subjective basis”. Neither can a “straitjacket formula be applied” on what is a reasonable surplus, which needs to keep in mind inflation and expansion plans of each school, the court added.

FRCs are, however, required to strike a balance by verifying the facts of each school to decide a justifiable fee, so that the head of “reasonable surplus” is not misused as a cover for profiteering.

Different FRCs have different approaches. For example, the Rajkot FRC has allowed 10 per cent towards a reasonable surplus while the Surat FRC has allowed seven per cent, the court noted.

The court also held that the FRC could not have prohibited the collection of term fees or admission fees, adding that they were required to allow “curriculum expenses” upon verification and “interest on loans” paid by schools, which is a “prerogative of respective schools” and that the “state cannot substitute its own rationale of amortisation of the interest over the life of the concerned assets.”

“It is painful to note that FRC has passed orders as if the self-financed schools are to be run as government schools in a format bound by the rules and regulations. On bare perusal of the Act of 2017, the FRC has no powers to suo motu disallow or reduce the actual salary expenses incurred by the school without any verification or giving any reason in support of such deductions,” the court observed.

The court directed the FRCs to permit schools to present their cases again and decide the fee proposals anew. “In the meanwhile, schools are permitted to charge the fees that they are charging at present till such an exercise is over by the FRC. FRCs shall complete the determination of fees of the schools in this group of petitions within a period of 12 weeks from the date of the receipt of the order,” said Justice Karia.