Gujarat advocates’ body vows to boycott High Court’s official functions, seeks resumption of physical hearings

The lawyers argued that despite a dip in Covid-19 cases, the Gujarat High Court has still not started physical hearings. (File Photo)

The Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHAA) on Thursday unanimously resolved to boycott all official functions being organised by the High Court in protest against its decision of not allowing physical hearings in courtrooms.

It was also resolved that a “peaceful dharna” will be held outside the Gujarat HC on July 26, while adhering to all Covid-19 norms.

The resolution moved by advocate member of GHAA, Ashok Parekh, and seconded by another advocate member Mukesh Vaidya, found unanimous support among the Bar members.

The resolution states that the Bar members have unanimously decided to boycott official functions, such as full court reference, oath ceremonies of judges except those personally invited by the judge designate and ‘Lok Adalats’. Instead, the Bar shall hold parallel functions to celebrate events of national and constitutional importance like Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti. The resolution also states that the Bar has resolved “not to accord any welcome or farewell” to any judge, either on appointment, elevation or retirement.

“It (GHAA resolution) notes with disgust that despite the frantic requests and appeals by lawyers who are faced with immense difficulty and hardship and notwithstanding the decline in Covid-19 cases (the figure has not crossed 20 in the last fortnight and in the last 10 days in the city of Ahmedabad, cases reported have been under 10), more particularly when the government has permitted the opening of all activities including malls and gymnasiums…It is with great pain the members of the Bar have to pass such a resolution,” the GHAA statement stated.

The advocates’ body, in its resolution, also requested the Chief Justice of Gujarat HC and his companion judges to start physical functioning of the Gujarat HC from July 28 and said that if the request is acceded to, the resolution boycotting official events shall “automatically cease to operate”.