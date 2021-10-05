Gujarat High Court partially allows Sanjiv Bhatt’s plea for document access in 1996 NDPS case

THE GUJARAT High Court on Monday partially allowed a plea by former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to access documents which he was not provided with by the prosecution in relation to the trial in a 1996 case under charges of Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). It also directed the trial court to complete the trial within nine months.

The documents sought by Bhatt included investigation papers of ‘A’ summary report – where a charge is true but undetected – as well as pages from the case diary, 16 documents attached with the case diary, and copies of the two FIRs filed at Agthala police station in Banaskantha in 1996.

The court of Justice Ilesh Vora on Monday allowed Bhatt’s request for these documents, noting that the trial court had “materially erred” in rejecting his request and directed the prosecution to supply the documents within 15 days. The court noted that the documents, which were not part of the chargesheet but seized by the investigating agency during the probe, “cannot be withheld by the prosecution merely on the ground that the documents sought to be summoned are not part of the chargesheet”. It observed that these documents are necessary “for adjudication of trial as well as proper defence of the applicant accused [Bhatt]”.

Bhatt had also sought documents pertaining to the inquiry conducted by the DIG Bhuj range in 1996, but the request was not granted. The court supported the trial court’s observation that held that Bhatt is not entitled to the documents at this stage.

Observing the probe agency “is legally required to be fair”, the High Court said since his arrest in the NDPS case, Bhatt has “filed many applications” in the courts, as a result of which “trial could not commence”. The court directed the Special Judge, NDPS court at Palanpur, “to expedite the trial proceedings and complete the same” within 9 months.

Serving life sentence at a Palanpur jail for his conviction in a 1990 case of custodial torture, Bhatt is also facing trial in an alleged drug-planting case of 1996. Bhatt, who was then Banaskantha SP, is accused of framing a lawyer in a narcotics case by allegedly planting 1.5 kg opium at a Palanpur hotel.