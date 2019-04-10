Gujarat High Court orders transfer of custodial death probe to CID

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday ordered the transfer of the investigation of a case of custodial death from the Ahmedabad City Crime Branch to the state CID (Crime Investigation Department) in Gandhinagar.

The petition was filed by Renuka Thapa, the sister of the deceased, Vivek Rana alias Thapa, who had died in police custody in November 2014. Speaking to The Indian Express, petitioner’s counsel Somnath Vatsa said, “Our broad argument was on the completely misleading investigation done through the aid of accused persons, and if the matter had stood as it is, the accused would have been acquitted. Relevant facts were not looked at, and instead irrelevant facts were considered.”

Vivek was arrested by Maninangar police for murder on November 14, 2014. Two days later, he died in police custody. His sister had alleged that Vivek was tortured and beaten up by the police, including then ACP Reema Munshi, under whose jurisdiction the Maninagar police station was. Three other accused in the case are constable Bharat Etalia, inspector VJ Gadhvi and sub-inspector Naresh Chaudhry.