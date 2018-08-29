Gujarat High Court notice to govt on habeas corpus plea filed by Majid’s wife

The Division Bench of Justice S R Brahmbhatt and Justice A G Uraizee has asked the government to reply by September 6. The Division Bench of Justice S R Brahmbhatt and Justice A G Uraizee has asked the government to reply by September 6.

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government, seeking its reply on a habeas corpus petition moved by a Kutch-based woman who has alleged that her husband Majid Theba has been missing since July 19 and was last seen in police custody.

In her petition, Bhuj resident Ashiyana Theba has alleged that on July 19 night, three to four police officers entered their house and started beating her husband. “When the applicant (Ashiyana) intervened to save her husband, the police officers used filthy language and beat the applicant,” her petition stated, adding that she is pregnant.

Ashiyana has alleged that Majid has been “illegally confined by the police” as he has not returned till today (Tuesday).

According to the petition, she lodged a complaint to a policeman on duty at G K Hospital where she had gone for medical treatment. “After taking treatment from the hospital, she was intercepted by the police on way to her house and called to “A” Division Police Station. There she was beaten by police. This has been recorded in CCTV camera,” the petition stated.

The Division Bench of Justice S R Brahmbhatt and Justice A G Uraizee has asked the government to reply by September 6.

Meanwhile, several rights activists who want to launch “Majid Khoj Yatra”, said that they are yet to get police permission.

