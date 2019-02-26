Gujarat: High Court notice to govt on cops’ plea against seniority list

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government on a petition moved by more than a dozen police sub-inspectors (PSI) challenging the state government’s policy that has rendered them junior to their directly recruited counterparts.

Advertising

The Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Anant S Dave and Justice Biren Vaishnav issued a notice to the state government, seeking its response by March 8.

The petitioners, who have been posted as PSI in wireless wing of the state police’s technical services department, were promoted to the rank of PSI in November-December 2014.

In their petition, they stated that in February 2015, a list of seniority was published and they were considered senior to the those who were directly recruited in July 2014 as PSI (wireless) on contractual service for five years on fixed-pay. They also said that when the seniority list was prepared no one had challenged it. But in 2017, according to the petitioners, the Finance Department passed a resolution for considering directly recruited contractual employees for purpose of seniority and other benefits.

A year later, the resolution was implemented by the General Administrative Department, and subsequently, a fresh gradation list for police sub-inspector (wireless) was released in which the petitioners were shown junior to the directly-recruited officers. The directly-recruited officers for five years were made senior.

The petitioners have said that they joined the duties as constables in the police wireless department in 2008. The petition, moved through advocate Rahul Sharma, stated that a government resolution of 2006 said that in class III and VI ranks government services, recruitment will be on contractual basis for five years without any service benefit.

“The petitioners submit that it is settled law that the seniority list once settled should not be unsettled. From the facts of the present petition, it is clear that the seniority list assigning inter-se seniority between the direct recruits and the promotees was settled way back in 2015. There was no representation against this seniority list by any of the directly recruited PWSIs on the ground that they should be considered senior to the promotees. The seniority list of 2015, therefore, got settled. This seniority position could not have been changed by changing the rules,” the petition stated.

Advertising

The outcome of the petition will have a bearing on a number of similar appointments across the departments in the state government.