Gujarat High Court notice to government, city Mayor over limiting beds at V S Hospital

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government, Mayor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) among others on petitions moved by two trustees of civic body-run Vadilal Sarabhai General Hospital and Chinai Maternity Home, popularly known as V S Hospital, challenging the decision to limit the number of beds in the hospital to 500 and transfer the remaining 655 beds to the new proposed hospital whose new building is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi next month.

Advertising

The petitioners — Rupa Chinai and Brijesh Chinai of the family of original donors who started the V S Hospital about 80 years ago — stated in their petition that the decision to transfer 655 beds to Sardar Vallabhbhai Institute of Medical Sciences & Research have been done “illegally” and the entire purpose behind the move was “to divest the petitioners from the management of the two hospitals and enable AMC corporators, bureaucrats and politicians to take control”.

On December 14, during the board meeting of the hospital, Mayor Bijal Patel, in her capacity as chairperson of the board, proposed that the existing hospitals be permitted to retain 500 beds while the remaining 655 beds be transferred along with all the equipment, staff and employees as well as the control of the management of the two hospitals to a new trust “Medical Education Trust” formed by the AMC. The new hospital is being run by the Medical Education Trust (MET).

The petitioners have alleged that the purpose of multispeciality hospital “is not to provide better health facilities to the poor, needy and low income group citizens but to cater to rich and famous and mainly to run a medical educational institution for personal gratification of the trustees of MET and others.”

The petition stated that since 1961, the trust had nine members, including four members from the families of donors, four AMC members, Leader of Opposition in the AMC. According to the petition, in 2012 the AMC changed the rule and instead of Leader of Opposition it introduced fifth ruling AMC member.