Gujarat, Adani firm get notice on journalist’s plea over non-bailable warrant

Ravi Nair is facing charges of defamation and forgery in Ahmedabad following a complaint over a news report and posts on X about the Adani Group. (Photo: X/ enhanced by Gemini AI)

The Gujarat High Court (HC) has issued a notice to the Gujarat government and Adani Enterprises on a petition moved by journalist Ravi Nair challenging a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a Gandhinagar sessions court, following which he was taken into custody and sent to jail on September 17.

A single-judge bench of the High Court on Saturday passed an order to issue the notice to the respondents and kept the petition for further hearing on Monday.

In February this year, a magisterial court in Mansa of Gandhiangar district had convicted Nair of criminal defamation on the basis of a complaint filed by Adani Enterprises Limited. The court had sentenced him to one year’s simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 over a series of tweets he made between October 2020 and July 2021 and articles published on a website. Subsequently, Nair had challenged his conviction before a sessions court and the court granted him bail on the condition that he would remain present before the court during the hearing of the appeal.