scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Advertisement

HC to state: Give details of conditions to grant NOC to establish schools

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking mandatory teaching of Gujarati language in all schools.

In view of the same, the state government sought that other schools boards too be made party to the litigation. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
HC to state: Give details of conditions to grant NOC to establish schools
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday sought details from the government on the conditions imposed while granting a no-objection certificate (NOC) at the time of schools’ establishment.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking mandatory teaching of Gujarati language in all schools.

Matrubhasha Abhiyan, an Ahmedabad-based NGO that has filed the PIL, pointed out to the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Sandeep Bhatt, that a clause in the NOC states that schools of any board, or any medium, established in the state of Gujarat, shall have to teach Gujarati as a mandatory language.

The petitioner pointed out that more than a 100 schools in Gujarat do not teach Gujarati as a mandatory language in primary classes despite a circular of the state government mandating the same in 2018.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
UPSC Key- January 19, 2023: Learn about Annual Status of Education Report...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
How a birthday gift to a friend led Mumbai police to 2 thieves who had ev...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
First ASER survey after pandemic frames the disruption in learning, and i...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...
ASER 2022: Post-Covid, student enrolment at record high, but big dip in l...

The state government on the other hand submitted that a majority of the schools not teaching Gujarati mandatorily are those that come under the purview of Central government’s adjudication such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Army Schools. In view of the same, the state government sought that other schools boards too be made party to the litigation.

Posting the matter for further hearing Friday, instructed the government to produce the pro forma of the NOC that is issued to schools to sanction their establishment in the state, and also sought the details of the conditions that are imposed while granting such NOC.

More from Ahmedabad

Meanwhile the petitioner proposed that the state government can come out with a law to the effect of making Gujarati gauge compulsory, instead of circulars.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-01-2023 at 00:19 IST
Next Story

This was not our best performance, admits India captain Harmanpreet Singh

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close