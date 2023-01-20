HC to state: Give details of conditions to grant NOC to establish schools

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court on Thursday sought details from the government on the conditions imposed while granting a no-objection certificate (NOC) at the time of schools’ establishment.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking mandatory teaching of Gujarati language in all schools.

Matrubhasha Abhiyan, an Ahmedabad-based NGO that has filed the PIL, pointed out to the division bench of Justices Sonia Gokani and Sandeep Bhatt, that a clause in the NOC states that schools of any board, or any medium, established in the state of Gujarat, shall have to teach Gujarati as a mandatory language.

The petitioner pointed out that more than a 100 schools in Gujarat do not teach Gujarati as a mandatory language in primary classes despite a circular of the state government mandating the same in 2018.

The state government on the other hand submitted that a majority of the schools not teaching Gujarati mandatorily are those that come under the purview of Central government’s adjudication such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Army Schools. In view of the same, the state government sought that other schools boards too be made party to the litigation.

Posting the matter for further hearing Friday, instructed the government to produce the pro forma of the NOC that is issued to schools to sanction their establishment in the state, and also sought the details of the conditions that are imposed while granting such NOC.

Meanwhile the petitioner proposed that the state government can come out with a law to the effect of making Gujarati gauge compulsory, instead of circulars.