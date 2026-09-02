A minor went missing in Gujarat. The trail has led police to flood-hit Nepal

A missing teenager, a worried family, and a police trail leading to Nepal: A Gujarat court on Monday heard how a Rajkot father’s search for his missing daughter had acquired an unexpected cross‑border dimension, leading investigators to the flood‑hit country, where conditions have added urgency to the search.

The man, who drives a rickshaw, approached the Gujarat High Court alleging that his minor daughter was kidnapped by a man from another faith about a month ago. The minor—just about two weeks shy of 18, as per the age in the complaint—left her home on August 6 and did not return, following which her father lodged an FIR on August 7.

The father subsequently filed a habeas corpus petition through advocate Nabil Baloch, seeking that she be traced and produced before court. He alleged that the man named in the complaint had been “harassing (his) daughter for about a year”. He also claimed that the man had earlier lived near the family’s residence and had allegedly “threatened to take the girl away following a dispute between the two families”.

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When the matter came up before a division bench of Justices A Y Kogje and N M Thakore on Monday, Baloch urged that the minor be traced.

Electronic evidence points to Nepal

The state told the court that the police immediately began searching for her after the FIR was registered and following an application from the petitioner on August 18. The electronic evidence gathered during the investigation, the state submitted, indicated that the minor and the man had crossed over to Nepal, prompting the police to pursue the search in that direction but that the situation in Nepal was “extreme” at the moment.

During the hearing, the court orally inquired when investigators had first traced the Nepal connection and questioned the state about the whereabouts of the minor and the respondent, particularly in the context of the devastation in Nepal following the floods.

The state informed the court that the technical information linking the minor to Nepal had only emerged about two to three days ago. It said the police had identified one or two IP addresses originating from Nepal and had sought assistance there.

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As per the FIR, the minor “left from home by evading the eyes of her sister”, while her mother was away to attend to a beauty parlour assignment. The family approached the police immediately and lodged a kidnapping complaint.

Recording the State’s submission that the investigation was proceeding on the Nepal trail, the high court issued notice, returnable on September 28.

The court order recorded, “Pursuant to the FIR registered as well as the communication dated 18.08.2026, the police has immediately embarked upon the search, and the electronic evidence gathered would indicate the connected mobile connection, which has its root in Nepal, and for that purpose, the search is going on in that direction.”