Gujarat High Court: Lawyers’ body seeks action over violation of livestreaming rules

Pointing out that the live streaming of the Gujarat High Court proceedings are being used by various persons on social media, the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association Thursday wrote to the Chief Justice to take suo motu cognisance of such instances and send contempt notices to those found “brazenly violating the livestreaming rules”.

The association, in its representation, highlighted that the live streaming of the court proceedings are being used by “various persons on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram for commercial and (entertainment) purposes and with oblique motives”, where clippings have been “taken out of context and uploaded with highly inappropriate tagline with hashtags”.

The advocates’ body has also stated that it is receiving four to five complains on a daily basis.

The rule 5 of the Gujarat High Court (Live Streaming of Court Proceedings) Rules, 2021 specifies that the high court shall hold copyright over live streamed feed and videos prohibiting any unauthorised copying of the live feed/videos, the advocates’ body has said.

The representation has suggested that the live streaming of cases may contain a disclaimer regarding the applicability of the livestreaming rules.

The representation also points out that Rule 4, which enlists various cases which should not be livestreamed such as cases involving matrimonial disputes, cases of offences of sexual assault and under POCSO Act, are being livestreamed and unauthorisedly being used by various persons.

Submitting that such livestreaming violates not only fundamental rights including right to privacy and right to be forgotten, the association has requested that necessary directions be issued to comply with Rule 4 in its true spirit and not to livestream cases which are enlisted as exceptions.