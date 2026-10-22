Masjid demolition: Gujarat High Court summons Kutch Collector over ‘supernormal haste’

Taking exception to the “supernormal haste” with which encroachment proceedings were concluded against Mohamadi Masjid in Kutch, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday directed the District Collector to remain personally present on October 30 and explain the corrective or punitive action proposed against the officials concerned.

Justice Niral R Mehta of the Gujarat HC dictated the order in open court after finding that the affidavit filed by the Kutch District Collector had “failed to explain” the authorities’ haste in concluding encroachment proceedings and implementing the order preceding the demolition of Mohamadi Masjid on June 21.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Mohamadi Masjid Jamat through its trustee and mutawalli, Sidhik Tejmal Sama, took note of the Collector’s affidavit, observing that it did not explain the conduct of the authorities or dispute the speed with which the proceedings were concluded and the order implemented.