Masjid demolition: Gujarat High Court summons Kutch Collector over ‘supernormal haste’

Court says affidavit filed by Kutch District Collector ‘failed to explain’ the authorities’ haste — notice on June 18, reply on June 20 and demolition on June 21

Written by: Aditi Raja
4 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 10:16 PM IST
The affidavit states that revenue records did not show any allotment or permission for the mosque and that the managing body had failed to produce documents authorising its occupation of the land.The affidavit states that revenue records did not show any allotment or permission for the mosque and that the managing body had failed to produce documents authorising its occupation of the land. (Source: Express Photo)
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Taking exception to the “supernormal haste” with which encroachment proceedings were concluded against Mohamadi Masjid in Kutch, the Gujarat High Court on Thursday directed the District Collector to remain personally present on October 30 and explain the corrective or punitive action proposed against the officials concerned.

Justice Niral R Mehta of the Gujarat HC dictated the order in open court after finding that the affidavit filed by the Kutch District Collector had “failed to explain” the authorities’ haste in concluding encroachment proceedings and implementing the order preceding the demolition of Mohamadi Masjid on June 21.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Mohamadi Masjid Jamat through its trustee and mutawalli, Sidhik Tejmal Sama, took note of the Collector’s affidavit, observing that it did not explain the conduct of the authorities or dispute the speed with which the proceedings were concluded and the order implemented.

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The court in its oral order said, “The principal grievance raised before this court is with regard to the overzealous action on the part of the respondent authorities in contemplating to sit under Section 61 and implementing the order passed under Section 61 within a period of two days.”

The court further observed that although the Collector had filed an affidavit, it had not explained the authorities’ conduct or disputed the “supernormal haste” in concluding the proceedings under Section 61 of the Gujarat Land Revenue Code and implementing the order within two days.

“The collector is thereby directed to remain personally present before this court to explain what corrective, remedial or punitive steps are proposed against the erring officer,” the court said, listing the matter for October 30.

Also Read | Notice, reply & Masjid demolition in 3-4 days: High Court seeks Kutch Collector’s response

The direction follows the court’s October 13 order asking the Collector to file an affidavit by October 19, after the petitioner alleged that the authorities had acted with undue haste, leaving the mosque’s managing body without a fair opportunity to challenge the encroachment proceedings.

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In an affidavit filed before the Gujarat High Court in response to its October 13 order, Kutch District Collector Anil Ranavasiya defended the demolition of Mohamadi Masjid, submitting that the structure stood on government land, without authorisation. The affidavit states that revenue records did not show any allotment or permission for the mosque and that the managing body had failed to produce documents authorising its occupation of the land.

“The records of the concerned revenue office disclose no allotment or permission authorising the petitioner to occupy the subject government land or construct the structure thereon,” the Collector submitted. The affidavit states that the petitioner’s reply to the show-cause notice relied on the structure’s existence and religious use but did not establish any legal right over the land.

It also disputes the petitioner’s account of the notice and response timeline, contending that the authorities acted in implementation of the order after considering the reply. The Collector urged the court to dismiss the petition, arguing that the managing body has failed to establish its entitlement to the reliefs sought, including reconstruction of the demolished mosque.

Notice on June 18, demolition on 21

According to the petition, the Mamlatdar, Bhuj (Rural), issued a show-cause notice on June 18 under Section 61, alleging encroachment on government land. The notice was received on June 19 at 1 pm, and the managing body submitted its reply on June 20. However, an order dated June 19 had already declared, among other things, that the mosque encroached on government land. The structure was demolished on June 21, the petitioner contends.
The petition has appealed to the court to declare the authorities’ action as illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

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It also seeks the quashing of the Mamlatdar’s order, restoration of the mosque, compensation for the demolition and action against the officials responsible. It also alleges violations of constitutional protections and binding Supreme Court directions.

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Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. She also covers legal news and the Gujarat High Court. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

 

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