Submit written arguments: Gujarat High Court to homoeopathy medical colleges, central board

In seven appeals challenging a single-judge bench order over granting or renewal of licences for several homoeopathy medical colleges in the state, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday instructed the counsels to submit a two-page written submission of final arguments.

The appeals by the Medical Assessment And Rating Board of Homoeopathy, the authority responsible for issuance and renewal of licences to homoeopathy medical colleges, challenged the order of a single-judge HC bench, which held that the “deficiencies” pointed out by the central board to not grant recognition for the medical colleges were “non-existent”.

Earlier adjudicated by a different division bench, the matters came up before the bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Hemant Prachchhak that directed the counsels representing the central board and homoeopathy medical colleges to file a two-page written arguments. Next hearing is scheduled on November 23.



As submitted by the Medical Assessment And Rating Board of Homoeopathy, certain homoeopathy medical colleges applied for recognition during the academic year of 2020-’21. During inspections, certain deficiencies were found, including lack of infrastructure and ineligible teaching staff.

The expert committee then gave a recommendation that these institutes cannot be given recognition. The recommendations were challenged before a single-judge court of HC by the respective medical colleges.