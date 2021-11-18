scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
MUST READ

Submit written arguments: Gujarat High Court to homoeopathy medical colleges, central board

The appeals challenged the order of a single-judge HC bench, which held that the “deficiencies” pointed out by the central board to not grant recognition for the medical colleges were “non-existent”.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
November 18, 2021 4:41:22 am
Gujarat High Court, Gujarat HC, Homoeopathy, healthcare, homoeopathy medical colleges, Medical Assessment And Rating Board of Homoeopathy, Gujarat news, Indian ExpressDuring inspections, certain deficiencies were found, including lack of infrastructure and ineligible teaching staff. (File)

In seven appeals challenging a single-judge bench order over granting or renewal of licences for several homoeopathy medical colleges in the state, the Gujarat High Court on Wednesday instructed the counsels to submit a two-page  written submission of final arguments.

The appeals by the Medical Assessment And Rating Board of Homoeopathy, the authority responsible for issuance and renewal of licences to homoeopathy medical colleges, challenged the order of a single-judge HC bench, which held that the “deficiencies” pointed out by the central board to not grant recognition for the medical colleges were “non-existent”.

Earlier adjudicated by a different division bench, the matters came up before the bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Hemant Prachchhak that directed the counsels representing the central board and homoeopathy medical colleges to file a two-page written arguments. Next hearing is scheduled on November 23.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png


As submitted by the Medical Assessment And Rating Board of Homoeopathy, certain homoeopathy medical colleges applied for recognition during the academic year of 2020-’21. During inspections, certain deficiencies were found, including lack of infrastructure and ineligible teaching staff.

Click here for more

The expert committee then gave a recommendation that these institutes cannot be given recognition. The recommendations were challenged before a single-judge court of HC by the respective medical colleges.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 17: Latest News

Advertisement