Gujarat High Court grants temporary bail to murder convict

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court Tuesday granted a week’s temporary bail to murder convict Shiva Solanki, who is facing life sentence along with six others for the murder of RTI activist Amit Jethwa in 2010.

Seeking temporary bail for 30 days, Shiva had submitted before the division bench of Justices A J Shastri and A C Joshi that his wife, who is suffering from “postpartum dilated cardiomyopathy with ischemic heart disease with psychoactive illness” after having given birth to twins in April this year, is in urgent requirement of cardiac evaluation as early as possible “as her condition is very critical”.

It was also submitted by Shiva’s advocate Siddharth Dave that there is no one else in the family who can take the decision regarding the hospital admission. It was also pointed out that Shiva has been in jail since the past seven years and has surrendered on time whenever temporary bail was granted earlier.

While partly allowing the plea by granting temporary bail for seven days, the bench took into account medical reports along with jail remarks. The court directed for release on temporary bail with police protection with the costs for the same borne by Shiva.

After his conviction in July 2019, the Gujarat High Court had earlier granted two days’ temporary bail in July 2020 to attend to death ceremony of a paternal aunt, furlough leave for 14 days in October 2020, temporary bail of 10 days in November 2020 to attend the last rites following his son’s death by suicide and temporary bail of eight days in January 2021 to tend to his ailing mother.

Shiva, nephew of former Junagadh BJP MP Dinu Solanki, was convicted on charges of murder along with Dinu Solanki and five others by a special CBI court in Ahmedabad in July 2019. Their appeals against the conviction remain pending before the Gujarat High Court.