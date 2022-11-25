Gujarat High Court grants interim bail to RB Sreekumar for 2 months

The Gujarat High Court Friday granted interim bail to retired DGP RB Sreekumar for two months pending his regular bail application before the court.

An Ahmedabad sessions court on November 19 had rejected Sreekumar’s bail plea. Following this, the retired IPS officer, arrested over alleged fabrication of evidence linked to the 2002 riots, moved the HC seeking regular bail.

The HC had first granted Sreekumar interim bail on September 28 until November 15, which the HC had further extended by 10 days.

The court has now kept the regular bail plea hearing on January 23.

Sreekumar, along with activist Teesta Setalvad, was arrested on June 25. The two were held on charges of criminal conspiracy, forgery and other Sections of the IPC on the basis of an FIR lodged in the Detection of Crime Branch (DCB). The FIR, filed on behalf of the Gujarat government, also named former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt who is in jail in connection with another case.

In its charge sheet filed on September 20, the state SIT accused the trio of collusion to try and implicate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top officials in the Gujarat riots case.

The charge sheet accused Sreekumar of misusing his position as the then Additional DGP, attending meetings with Setalvad, presenting back-dated registers and information as false evidence and providing false testimony in affidavits.