Gujarat High Court grants businessman Amit Bhatnagar 20-day bail

The Gujarat High Court Monday granted bail to businessman Amit Bhatnagar for 20 days to arrange money to finance his daughter’s education in the United States, saying “it was a matter of a young girl’s career”. Amit, his brother Sumit and father Suresh Bhatnagar, the proprietors of Vadodara-based Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited, were arrested on April 14 for allegedly duping a consortium of 11 banks to the tune of Rs 2,564 crore.

The High Court also ordered Amit to surrender his passport and asked the police to escort him round-the-clock.

Amit Bhatnagar had moved the bail application, pleading that his daughter, who has got admission at North Carolina University in the US, required to arrange 50,000 US dollars for fees. With his bank accounts being frozen, following the ED and CBI probe, Amit asked the court to grant him bail to arrange money for his daughter.

