Gujarat High Court grants bail to Alpesh Kathiriya in 2015 sedition case

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday restored the regular bail of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Alpesh Kathiriya, who had challenged the cancellation of his bail by a Surat court, earlier this year in March at the high court.

Advocate Rafik Lokhandwala, representing Kathiriya, said the bail had been restored with two conditions — that he shall not enter Surat district for the next six months, except to mark his presence with police and to attend court proceedings, and that he would stick to his May 7 undertaking on avoiding altercations with police and other authorities.

On May 9, Kathiriya filed the undertaking stating that he “shall not try to take or gain any undue advantage of the HC’s order releasing him on bail,” if and when the court chooses to order the same.

He had also stated that he will “observe my best behaviour and refrain from entering into any kind of verbal altercation with any authorities and shall maintain law and order situation and will refrain from entering into any kind of direct or indirect conflict with the police authorities or public administration.”

Kathiriya had been arrested on November 19, 2018 in a 2015 sedition case. On December 3, a Surat sessions court granted him regular bail. It required him to comply with 11 conditions.

On December 31, police challenged Kathiriya’s bail alleging he had violated its condition no 2 (the applicant shall not misuse his liberty) and the condition no 5 (the applicant shall obey law and order). The bail was then cancelled on January 15, and Kathiriya was arrested on February 18.